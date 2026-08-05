St Xavier's University launches BTech programmes with first batch of 240 students

Kolkata: St Xavier's University-Kolkata launched its BTech programmes, with the first batch of 240 students beginning classes for the 2026-27 academic session.
The inaugural ceremony was held at the university's New Town campus on Tuesday in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Fr Felix Raj and IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty, a statement said.
The university's Xavier School of Engineering and Technology (XSET) has introduced four undergraduate engineering programmes -- Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering (AI and Machine Learning), Information Technology, and Electronics and Communication Engineering.
The courses place a strong emphasis on emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, while classes are being conducted at the university's main campus in Action Area III, New Town, the statement said.
Admissions were conducted through the university's own entrance examination, with 240 students selected for the inaugural batch, it said.
Addressing the students, Chakraborty said the rapid advancement of machine intelligence should go hand in hand with the preservation of human values.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.