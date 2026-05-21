St Teresa’s School 1976 batch reunites in Kochi for golden get-together

KOCHI: Nearly five decades after leaving the classrooms of St Teresa’s Convent Girls High School in Kochi, the ‘batch of 1976’ reunited on Tuesday for a heartfelt celebration of friendship and shared memories at their ‘Golden Get Together’.

The reunion marked 50 years since the batch graduated from the institution and brought together former classmates from different parts of India and abroad.

Of 115 alumni members, 85 attended the event. “It was an emotional return to the place that shaped our childhood and friendships,” said Sita Venkataraman, one of the organisers of the reunion. The batch donated 11 laptops to the school.