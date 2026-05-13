St Stephen’s College ends 145-year streak, appoints first woman principal

Delhi University’s St Stephen's College has appointed Professor Susan Elias as its first woman principal in the institution’s 145-year history, marking a major shift in the leadership of one of India’s oldest and most prestigious colleges.

According to an official notification issued by the college’s Supreme Council, Professor Elias will assume office on June 1, 2026, as the 14th principal of the college. The announcement was signed by Rt Revd Dr Paul Swarup, Bishop of Delhi and chairman of the college.

Professor Elias brings more than three decades of experience in academics and research administration. Prior to this appointment, she served as Pro Vice Chancellor (Research) at Chandigarh University. She has also held senior academic positions at Vellore Institute of Technology and Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, particularly in electronics engineering, data science and research leadership.

The appointment comes after months of administrative uncertainty at the college following the completion of former principal John Varghese’s tenure earlier this year. The institution has recently witnessed disputes related to appointments and governance between the college administration and Delhi University officials.

Faculty members and alumni have described the development as a landmark moment in the college’s history. Historians at the institution compared it to the appointment of Susil Kumar Rudra in 1906, who became the first Indian principal of the college during British rule.