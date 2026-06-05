St Joseph's School embraces co-education after more than two centuries

KOZHIKODE: For the first time in its 233-year history, St Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, will open its classrooms to girls, ending more than two centuries as an exclusively boys’ institution.

Announcing the move, school manager Fr Pious Vachaparambil S J said the institution is embracing the government’s co-education policy and preparing to transition to a mixed-gender institution.

Girls will be admitted to Plus-I classes from the 2026-27 academic year and to Class V from the 2027-28 academic year in a phased manner. The management has already begun making the necessary infrastructural arrangements, including separate washrooms and a dedicated rest room for girl students.

“This is a historic and transformative moment for our institution. For over two centuries, the school has stood for excellence in education and character formation. By opening our doors to girls, we are extending those opportunities to a wider section of society while remaining faithful to our educational mission,” said Fr Pious. Principal Fr Sooraj Dominic S J said, “We believe co-education will create a richer learning environment, promote mutual respect, and help students develop the social and interpersonal skills required in contemporary society. The school is fully prepared to ensure a safe, supportive and academically vibrant atmosphere for all students.”

Founded in 1793 under the leadership of Fr Gabriel Gonsalves on the Mother of God Church premises in Kozhikode, St Joseph’s began as a European school for the children of employees of the British East India Company. According to education department records, it is recognised as the oldest public school in Kerala.

The institution came under the administration of the Carmelite Fathers in 1861, a period that witnessed significant expansion and development. In 1894, the Jesuit Fathers assumed responsibility for the school, laying the foundation for the modern St Joseph’s institution known today.