Modern School’s unbeaten streak snapped as St. Froebel win School Cup

Gurugram: St Froebel Paschim Vihar brought an end to defending champions Modern School, Barakhamba Road's remarkable unbeaten run across two seasons to lift the 2026 Delhi Capitals School Cup title with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the final at The Games Forest ground in Gurugram on Friday.



Modern School, who had won all their matches in both the inaugural edition and the 2026 tournament leading up to the final, suffered their first defeat in two seasons in the title clash. However, a clinical bowling performance led by Karn Sharma, followed by a blistering batting display from opener Laksh Narang, ensured that St. Froebel produced a memorable upset against one of the tournament's most dominant sides, chasing down a target of 56 in just 3.2 overs.



Put in to bat, Modern School struggled to find their footing against a disciplined St. Froebel bowling attack and were bowled out for just 55 in 15.3 overs. Karn Sharma spearheaded the effort with an outstanding spell of 4/17, while Parth Bhatia provided excellent support with figures of 2/6. The St. Froebel bowlers maintained control throughout the innings, never allowing the opposition to build a substantial partnership or gain momentum. Notably, only one Modern School batter managed to reach double figures, underlining the effectiveness of the bowling unit against a side that had been unbeaten throughout its campaign, as per a press release.