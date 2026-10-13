St Agnes College reschedules two exams after student protest over Dasara holidays

St Agnes College (Autonomous) in Mangaluru has postponed two semester examinations following a student protest against the scheduling of papers during the Dasara festival period. The college announced that examinations scheduled for October 19 and 22 would be rescheduled, with revised dates to be communicated through official channels.

The protest took place on October 12, when undergraduate students gathered outside the college gates and boycotted examinations. The semester examination schedule runs from October 12 to 28, overlapping with Dasara celebrations in the coastal Karnataka region. Students argued that the timetable would prevent them from participating in festival activities with their families.

The students sought the intervention of the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, asking the authorities to facilitate a revised examination schedule. The agitation was supported by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). While some students stayed away from the examinations, papers continued on campus for those who chose to appear.