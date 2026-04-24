SSN College of Engineering holds 26th graduation day, 959 students receive degrees

Chennai: SSN College of Engineering marked its 26th Graduation Day, with 959 students graduating across undergraduate, postgraduate and management programmes.

The ceremony was attended by T.S. Tirumurti, former Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, and Ram C. Sekar, entrepreneur and co-founder of Canfan Private Limited, as chief guests.

Among the graduating cohort, 221 undergraduate students secured First Class with Distinction, while 728 students graduated with First Class.

Department rank holders were recognised with gold and silver medals for academic excellence. Degrees were conferred across disciplines including MBA, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Biomedical Engineering and Civil Engineering.

Addressing the graduates, T.S. Tirumurti emphasised the need for adaptability and global awareness in a rapidly changing world shaped by technology and geopolitics, urging students to use their skills for broader societal impact.

Highlighting placement outcomes, Principal Dr Radha S. said the 2026 batch has recorded strong performance, with 227 “super dream” offers and 143 “dream” offers so far. Top salary packages have reached ₹59 lakh per annum, while the top 50 students secured an average package of ₹31.5 lakh per annum.

In addition, 581 scholarships worth ₹5 crore were awarded to meritorious students.