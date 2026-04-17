SSLC scorecards in third week of May, Plus-II on May 25

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The results of the SSLC examination will be declared in the third week of May and the Plus-II results will be out on May 25, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Thursday. The school re-opening fete ‘pravesanolsavam’ will be held on June 1.

Sivankutty told a news conference that the valuation of SSLC answer scripts, that began at 72 camps, will continue till May 2.

“The results will be announced in the third week of May once the tabulation work is completed,” the minister said.

The higher secondary valuation will be held in 63 single valuation camps and 23 double valuation camps and the results will be out on May 25. Last year, the results were announced on May 22.

Class I admissions

The Class I admissions in state syllabus schools will begin on May 22, the minister said. However, no written exam will be allowed. The institutions have also been barred from demanding capitation fees for Class I admission.