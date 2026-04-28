Kerala SSLC results to be declared on May 15

Thiruvananthapuram: General Education Minister V Sivankutty, on Tuesday, informed that the SSLC examination results will be announced on May 15. The results for Plus Two and VHSE will be published on May 22.

Soon after the SSLC results get published, the re-evaluation applications will be accepted, results of which will be published by May-end itself, the minister confirmed.

Meanwhile, the second year improvement results will be out by May 8, and those of the first year on June 10.Sivankutty also informed that strict disciplinary action will be taken against teachers who didn't take part in the exam evaluation process.

On the other hand, the minister informed that the special academic intervention classes for students from classes 5-9 who failed to secure minimum marks were completed by Monday. The re-exams for these students began on Tuesday and will be wrapped up by April 30.