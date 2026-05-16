Pala leads educational districts as Kottayam records near-perfect SSLC performance at 99.72%

Kottayam: As the results of SSLC examination was published on Friday, Kottayam district achieved an impressive pass rate of 99.72%.
Out of 17,086 students who appeared for the examination in the district, 17,039 qualified for higher studies. Among the 8,574 boys who appeared, 8,547 qualified, while 8,492 out of 8,512 girls also qualified for higher studies. A total of 1,265 students secured an A+ in all subjects, comprising 392 boys and 873 girls.
The educational district-wise figures of students who qualified for higher studies are as follows: Pala recorded a pass rate of 99.93% (2,786 out of 2,788), Kottayam achieved 99.78% (6,757 out of 6,772), Kanjirappally reached 99.47% (4,706 out of 4,731) and Kaduthuruthy attained 99.82% (2,790 out of 2,795).
The number of students who secured an A+ in all subjects is as follows: Pala - 292, Kanjirappally - 324, Kottayam - 461 and Kaduthuruthy - 188.