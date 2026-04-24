SSLC result gap sparks political row between Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi

MANGALURU: The contrast between Dakshina Kannada topping the SSLC results and Kalaburagi finishing last has triggered a political row, with the BJP criticising RDPR and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge over his earlier remarks on the coastal district.

The development comes months after Priyank linked communal tensions in Dakshina Kannada to a dip in investment inflow, comments that had drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders at the time.