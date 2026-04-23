SSLC 3rd language grading scrapped this year

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday said the government will abide by the the High Court of Karnataka order to not implement the grading system, instead of giving marks, for the SSLC third language paper this year, as the examinations are already over.

The minister told on Wednesday that the High Court has instructed the state government to assign marks for the third language paper this year but did not object to using grades from the next academic year. “We will abide by the court order,” he said, adding that he would discuss the matter with the CM to take appropriate steps to protect students’ interests.

Justice ES Indiresh passed the order by disposing of a review petition filed by the state government seeking a review of the April 15 judgment delivered on a petition filed by three SSLC students seeking directions to the state to follow the circular dated October 28, 2025. Issued by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, the circular had detailed directions on the valuation of answer scripts of the examination held from March 18 to April 2.

When asked about students who might have failed in third languages, including Hindi, because they were under the assumption that grades would be given, Bangarappa said justice would be done to those students.

The minister also said he expects SSLC results to improve this year in view of the efforts of teachers, officials, parents and the education department’s proactive measures. “Teachers and officials worked extra hard to improve both PUC and SSLC results,” he said. The minister highlighted that 77 government colleges in the state achieved 100% pass in the PU examination this year. Last year, 30,000 students failed in all subjects, but that number has improved to 1,777 this year.