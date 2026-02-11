SSC Wallah Records 101 Selections in SSC GD 2025, Empowering Aspirants Across India



Sharing her experience, Yogita Sahu said, "Securing AIR 45 and becoming the first girl from my village to get a government job feels absolutely dream-like. I come from a farming family of Sheikhupur village, U.P., where resources are limited, and achieving such dreams can be near impossible. When I started my preparation, there were days when everything felt tough, but my brother's constant support kept me going. Preparing for SSC was not just about getting a government job, but it was also about proving that girls from small villages can dream big. SSC Wallah provided me with the right guidance, learning and practice support, and the confidence to believe in myself. I hope my journey inspires many more girls to take that first step."