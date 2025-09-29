SSC to re-conduct CGL exam on October 14 for affected candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam will be re-held on October 14 for candidates whose original test was disrupted by the Mumbai fire incident on September 26.

In its official notification, the SSC also addressed cases of malpractice, noting that several candidates were caught submitting fake benchmark disability documents and misusing the scribe provision. The Commission is additionally investigating instances of remote access attempts; candidates for whom evidence remains unclear will also be required to appear in the re-exam.

This year, the SSC CGL exam attracted 28 lakh registrations, with around 13.5 lakh candidates appearing across 255 centres in 126 cities. The exams were conducted in 45 shifts over 15 days, and unaffected centres completed the process smoothly.

Student feedback and technical issues

The SSC feedback portal received 18,920 submissions from candidates. While many reported technical glitches, the Commission verified the claims against digital records and offered affected candidates another opportunity to complete their test.

The provisional answer key for SSC CGL 2025 is scheduled to be released on October 15, with the objection window opening the same day. Candidates can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question.

Upcoming SSC exams

In addition to the CGL exam, the SSC has opened application windows for the Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector - Central Police Organisations (SI CPO) 2025 exams, while applications for Constable General Duty (GD) 2026 will start in November.

The Tier 1 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam is slated for the fourth week of October, followed by the SI, CPO, Junior Engineer (JE), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exams. Detailed schedules will be shared on the SSC website.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for updates on notifications, answer keys, and exam schedules. The Commission has assured that all processes will remain fair and transparent for participants.