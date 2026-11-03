SSC releases November exam calendar: Coast Guard test on Nov 17, Delhi Police SI Paper II on Nov 28

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released its November 2026 examination schedule, confirming dates for the Coast Guard Enrolled Persons Test (CGEPT), departmental skill tests and Paper II of the Sub-Inspector examination for Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
According to an SSC notice dated November 2, the Coast Guard examination for batches 01/2027 and 02/2027 will be held on November 17 and 18. The Annual Departmental Typing Test and Stenographer Skill Test are scheduled for November 20 and 21, while Paper II of the Delhi Police and CAPFs Sub-Inspector examination will take place on November 28.
SSC November 2026 examination schedule
The SSC notice lists the examination names, dates and modes. It does not specify individual shifts, reporting times, examination centres or admit-card release dates. Candidates should wait for separate notices before making travel arrangements.
Coast Guard examination on November 17 and 18
The Coast Guard Enrolled Persons Test for batches 01/2027 and 02/2027 will be conducted over two days in computer-based mode. Candidates should check the SSC website for further instructions on their allotted examination date, shift and centre.
The examination forms part of the recruitment process for enrolled personnel in the Indian Coast Guard. The November schedule confirms the dates but does not provide individual candidate allocations or admit-card details.
Departmental typing and stenographer tests on November 20 and 21
The Annual Departmental Typing Test and Stenographer Skill Test will be conducted in English and Hindi on November 20 and 21.
These tests are intended for eligible departmental candidates appearing for the respective examinations. Candidates should consult the relevant SSC notification for the applicable skill-test requirements and instructions.
The latest schedule confirms the dates but does not announce the individual test timings or reporting arrangements.
Delhi Police, CAPFs SI Paper II on November 28
Paper II of the Sub-Inspector examination for Delhi Police and CAPFs is scheduled for November 28 in computer-based mode.
The SSC's October 29 notice declared the physical endurance and physical measurement test results for the 2025 recruitment examination, shortlisting candidates to appear for Paper II. Candidates should check which recruitment cycle and examination notice apply to them, as the November 28 date concerns the 2026 examination, not the 2025 recruitment cycle.
Where to check updates
Candidates can access the latest notices through the official SSC website. They should check the notice board regularly for admission certificates, examination-city information and any revised schedule.
The commission has not yet announced the city-intimation or admit-card dates for the examinations covered by the November 2 notice. Candidates should rely on SSC notifications for confirmed updates rather than unofficial dates circulating online.