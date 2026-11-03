SSC releases November exam calendar: Coast Guard test on Nov 17, Delhi Police SI Paper II on Nov 28

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released its November 2026 examination schedule, confirming dates for the Coast Guard Enrolled Persons Test (CGEPT), departmental skill tests and Paper II of the Sub-Inspector examination for Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

According to an SSC notice dated November 2, the Coast Guard examination for batches 01/2027 and 02/2027 will be held on November 17 and 18. The Annual Departmental Typing Test and Stenographer Skill Test are scheduled for November 20 and 21, while Paper II of the Delhi Police and CAPFs Sub-Inspector examination will take place on November 28.