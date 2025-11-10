SSC opens self-slot selection for JE, SI exams 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has launched the self-slot selection facility for candidates appearing for the Junior Engineer (JE) and Sub-Inspector (SI) Examinations in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in 2025.

Candidates can use this tool to select their desired exam city and date by visiting the official portal at ssc.gov.in .

To use this option, candidates must log in to the SSC candidate dashboard and submit their preferences by the deadlines. According to the announcement, slot selection for the Junior Engineer exam is open from November 10 to November 13, 2025, until 11 pm.

Meanwhile, candidates appearing for the SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Examination can select their slots from November 17 to November 21, 2025, also till 11 pm.

The Commission has made it clear that after an applicant has submitted their slot selection, no adjustments or requests for modifications will be considered.

If a candidate does not select a slot within the allotted time, the system will assign one based on the cities specified during the application process or on availability. The Commission's decision on allocation will be final.

The SSC JE examination for 5308 vacancies, together with the Paper-I examination for 5308 SI posts, is set to take place in December 2025.