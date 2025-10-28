SSC CHSL Tier 1 self-slot selection window to close TODAY

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that the self-slot selection facility for the Tier 1 stage of the 2025 SSC CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) Examination will close today, October 28, 2025.

Candidates can choose their examination city, date and session from the options available within the three cities selected during their application process on its official website, ssc.gov.in .

How to select your slot:

Visit the SSC website and log in to your candidate account. Enter your credentials and go to the slot selection section. From the three cities you chose earlier, pick any available date and shift as per your preference. Submit your selection and download the confirmation page. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam is scheduled for November 12, and will consist of objective multiple-choice questions. The paper will last for 60 minutes and will be available in English, Hindi and the language opted by the candidate. A penalty of 0.5 marks will be applied for each incorrect answer.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 vacancies across various government departments. Candidates are advised to complete the process before the deadline to avoid automatic slot allocation or limited options.