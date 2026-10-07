SSC CHSL Application form 2026 closing today: Check form correction dates, fee payment deadline

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online application window for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL), 2026, today on October 7. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, until 11 pm. Candidates who are required to pay the application fee can make the online payment until October 8, 2026, by 11 pm.

The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and eligible Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from paying the fee. The fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, net banking or Visa, MasterCard, Maestro and RuPay debit cards.

Candidates who have not generated a One-Time Registration (OTR) on the new SSC website will have to complete the OTR before applying. The Commission has clarified that OTRs generated on the old SSC website will not work on the new portal.

SSC CHSL 2026 form correction

Candidates who successfully submit their applications along with the requisite fee within the prescribed deadline will get an opportunity to modify their applications.

The SSC CHSL 2026 application correction window will remain open from October 14 to October 16, 2026, until 11 pm. Candidates can submit a corrected application a maximum of two times during this period.

The correction charges are:

First correction: ₹200

Second correction: ₹500

The correction fee will be applicable to all candidates, irrespective of their gender or category. It can be paid online through BHIM UPI, net banking or eligible debit cards.

Only candidates whose completed applications and requisite fee have been received by the Commission within the specified application period will be permitted to make corrections.