SSC CGL Dhanbad cheating scandal sparks outrage; police make multiple arrests

Allegations of cheating and system manipulation during the Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level (SSC-CGL) Tier-1 exam at Dhanbad have triggered widespread anger among candidates, many of whom have taken to social media questioning the integrity of the recruitment process.

Aspirants who have been preparing for years are now demanding accountability and warning that their futures cannot be jeopardised by organised exam fraud, as reported by Economic Times.

How the scam came to light

The malpractice was detected on September 26 at a Dhanbad exam centre when an invigilator noticed a candidate from Patna holding only the mouse while answers were being filled in automatically on his screen. Police confirmed that the candidate was immediately apprehended for questioning.

During interrogation, the candidate admitted he was receiving instructions via WhatsApp and revealed that his friend had asked him to sit for the exam in exchange for Rs 50,000, with additional payments promised after securing the job.

“They had demanded Rs 50,000 and said more money had to be paid after the exam. Once the job is secured, the remaining amount will be given,” he told authorities.

Police investigation and arrests

The Jharkhand Police have registered a case and seized the candidate’s mobile phone. The FIR names candidates from Bihar, the exam centre, and a Howrah resident, along with some unidentified individuals, as accused, added Economic Times.

In addition, three employees from an exam centre in Kolkata have been detained for questioning. The centre manager, a retired Army personnel, was also taken into custody. Police allege that the group had managed to link the official exam server to their own system, enabling remote marking of answers via wireless technology.

Calls for cancellation and accountability

With the investigation ongoing and more arrests expected, candidates across the country are expressing outrage online. Many are calling for strict action against those involved and demanding immediate clarification from authorities. Some posts have even called for a complete cancellation of the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam, citing concerns over the fairness and credibility of the recruitment process.

As the probe unfolds, aspirants are left anxiously awaiting updates, while authorities face growing pressure to ensure transparency and restore confidence in one of India’s most competitive exams.