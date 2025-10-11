SSC CGL 2025 re-exam admit card released; re-exam on October 14

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025 re-examination. Candidates eligible to appear for the re-exam can now download their hall tickets from the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

The re-exam will be conducted on October 14, 2025, exclusively for candidates whose initial examinations were cancelled due to technical issues or other disruptions. The exam city intimation slips for the same were released earlier on October 5, 2025.

The original SSC CGL Tier I exam took place between September 14 and 26, 2025, across various centres in India. However, the commission had to cancel the exam at several centres in Delhi, Gurugram, and Jammu following reports of technical glitches and mismanagement. In addition, a fire incident at an exam centre in Mumbai on September 26 disrupted the process for many aspirants.

Responding to these concerns and widespread student demands, the SSC decided to reconduct the exam for affected candidates.

How to download?

To download the SSC CGL 2025 re-exam admit card, candidates should:

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in Click on the ‘Login’ or ‘Register’ link on the homepage Enter the registration number/username and password Access and download the Tier I hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Other details

Candidates must carry a valid photo ID card along with the admit card to the examination centre. The hall ticket will include key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, category, photograph, signature, exam date and time, reporting time, and the complete address of the test centre.

According to the SSC, the Tier I re-exam answer key is likely to be released by October 15, soon after the test. Candidates who qualify will move on to Tier II, tentatively scheduled for December 2025.

The SSC CGL Examination is one of India’s most competitive national-level recruitment exams, conducted annually to fill Group B and Group C posts in various central government departments, ministries, and organisations.

This year, the SSC CGL 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 14,582 vacancies across multiple posts, including Income Tax Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, and Accountant, among others.