SSC brings in major exam reforms: Question papers, answer keys, and fairer results

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rolled out a series of reforms aimed at making its recruitment exams more transparent, secure, and student-friendly.

From now on, candidates will be able to access their own question papers, responses, and the correct answers after appearing for an exam, as per a report by NDTV.

Access to papers and answer keys

Candidates can now download their test papers and answer sheets, and even challenge the official answer keys by submitting supporting evidence. Officials said this will give aspirants greater clarity about their performance and help them prepare better for future exams.

However, SSC clarified that the disclosure will be restricted during ongoing multi-shift exams to prevent leaks.

To further assist students, the Commission will also publish selected past papers as official sample sets at regular intervals.

Cheaper challenge fees

In a move welcomed by aspirants, the fee for challenging a question has been cut in half, from Rs 100 to Rs 50 per question.

This reduces the financial burden on candidates who wish to contest an answer.

Equi-percentile normalisation

One of the most important changes is the adoption of equi-percentile normalisation, added reports.

“Simply put, this method compares candidates on the basis of their percentile score rather than raw marks. It removes any advantage or disadvantage that may arise from variation in difficulty levels across different exam shifts,” the SSC said.

This means that if one group of candidates faces a tougher paper than another, the normalisation process ensures fairness in results.

Stronger security measures

SSC has tightened security to curb impersonation and malpractice. Aadhaar-based authentication has been introduced, making it harder for candidates to attempt the same exam multiple times. Question papers will now be transmitted through a secure digital vault, and specialised IT agencies have been roped in to prevent hacking.

Officials said stricter monitoring has also been put in place, with action being taken against centres and candidates found violating rules.

Technical glitches and re-exam

During the recently held Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I exam, around 28 lakh students applied and 13.5 lakh appeared across 255 centres in 126 cities. While the exam went smoothly in most centres, some faced technical glitches. For those affected, SSC has scheduled a re-exam on October 14, and candidates will be informed individually via email and SMS. The challenge window for questions will open on October 15.

Busy exam calendar ahead

Between October 2025 and March 2026, the Commission will conduct several major exams, including: