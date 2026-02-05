SSB HC admit card 2026 released for PET, PST; check details here

New Delhi: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the admit card for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) Examination 2026. It has released the SSB HM admit card 2026 for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) exam. The SSB HM PET & PST will be held at 10 different venues.

According to the official notice, the SSB HC hall ticket 2026 was released for the remaining candidates scheduled for the PST/PET exam on February 9. Candidates can download their SSB admit card 2026 with valid login credentials such as registration ID and password. One should carry the hard copy of admit card to the exam centre.

SSB HC admit card 2026 highlights

Post: Head Constable (Ministerial)

Organiser: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Vacancies: 115

Login credentials required: Registration ID and password

Official website: applyssb.com

How to download SSB HC PET, PST admit card 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of SSB apply at applyssb.com

Step 2: Find the link Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST) for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial)

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the admit card page

Step 4: Enter the registration ID and password

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: Download SSB HC hall ticket 2026 pdf

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of SSB HC admit card 2026 for future need