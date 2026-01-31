SRMIST Team Camber Racing clinches National Championship at Formula Bharat 2026

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) marked a major milestone as its student team, Team Camber Racing, secured the National Championship at Formula Bharat 2026.

At the competition, Team Camber Racing delivered a commanding performance, finishing first in all major dynamic and static categories, including Endurance, Skidpad, Autocross, Acceleration, Engineering Design, Fuel Economy, and Sustainability & Best Practices.

The team also won the Best Driver Award, highlighting its overall technical strength and coordination. The students were jointly mentored by Dr Leenus Martin, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, and Dr K. Kamalakannan, Head, Department of Automobile Engineering, SRMIST.

The winning team was led by Himanshu Kumar, captain and final-year student from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering. He was supported by Vice Captain Aryan Sampath Nair (Mechatronics Engineering), Technical Director Shashank Reddy (Automobile Engineering), Project Manager Rohit Ramesh (Automobile Engineering), and Chief Race Driver TM Sakthiprasad (Automobile Engineering). The team’s success reflected SRMIST’s multidisciplinary approach, combining expertise from mechanical, electrical, electronics, and computing domains.

Commenting on the achievement, SRMIST Vice Chancellor Dr C. Muthamizhchelvan said the victory was a testament to the students’ innovation and hands-on learning. He noted that Team Camber Racing exemplified the institution’s emphasis on creativity, dedication, and experiential education.

Faculty Advisor Dr Jerome Stanley said the result demonstrated the students’ consistency, technical discipline, and ability to address complex engineering challenges collaboratively. He added that competitions such as Formula Bharat provide a practical and accountable learning environment.

The national recognition highlights the impact of student-led initiatives in fostering innovation and developing industry-ready skills, with graduates contributing to automotive OEMs, electric mobility ventures, motorsport teams, and R&D organisations in India and abroad.

With this win, SRM Institute of Science and Technology strengthens its presence in India’s automotive innovation landscape, underscoring the potential of student-driven engineering excellence.