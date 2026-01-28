SRMIST Students Race to Victory at Formula Bharat 2026

HT Syndication, Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 28: SRM Institute of Science and Technology celebrated a landmark victory as its student team, Team Camber Racing, races to the National Championship at Formula Bharat 2026.



At the competition, Team Camber Racing delivered a dominant performance, taking first place across all major dynamic and static categories, including Endurance, Skidpad, Autocross, Acceleration, Engineering Design, Fuel Economy, and Sustainability & Best Practices. The team also received the Best Driver Award of the event, showcasing complete technical excellence and teamwork. The students were mentored jointly by the Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Dr Leenus Martin and Dr. K. Kamalakannan, Head, Department of Automobile Engineering, SRMIST.



The winning team was led by Himanshu Kumar, Captain and final-year student from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering. Supporting him were Vice Captain Aryan Sampath Nair (Mechatronics Engineering), Technical Director Shashank Reddy (Automobile Engineering), Project Manager Rohit Ramesh (Automobile Engineering), and Chief Race Driver TM Sakthiprasad (Automobile Engineering). Their combined effort reflects the multidisciplinary approach at SRMIST, integrating mechanical, electrical, electronics, and computing expertise.