SRM University-AP students claim job placement fraud worth Rs 1.5 crore

VIJAYAWADA: More than 20 students of SRM University-AP on Sunday lodged a complaint with Mangalagiri police alleging that they were cheated to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore by two persons who promised placements in startups and multinational companies.

According to the police, the two accused were identified as Vijaya Narasimha from Kadapa district and Varun from Visakhapatnam.

The duo allegedly approached students through a network of intermediaries, including fellow students and outsiders, claiming that they could secure placements in a startup named WebEx and reputed MNCs.

The students alleged that the duo collected amounts ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh from each job aspirant by promising immediate appointment and attractive salary package.

Several students reportedly transferred money over the past few months in the hope of securing placements amid growing competition in the job market.

However, the promised placements did not materialise. The students said the accused initially kept postponing interview schedules and joining dates while continuing to assure them that appointment orders would be issued soon.

They grew suspicious after repeated delays and lack of communication from the duo.

When the victims attempted to contact the accused for clarification and refund of money, the duo allegedly stopped responding to phone calls and messages.

Spl police teams set up to nab duo

Realising that they had been cheated, the students approached the police and lodged a formal complaint. Special teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the duo.

Investigators are also examining bank transactions, digital payment records and communication exchanged between the accused and the victims.

The incident has triggered concern among students and parents over fraudulent placement rackets targeting engineering graduates.

No connection with scam: SRM University

When TNIE contacted, officials of SRM University-AP clarified that the university had no connection with the alleged scam. They stated that the company mentioned by the complainants did not participate in any official campus recruitment drives conducted by the university and that the institution was unaware of the alleged scam until the complaint was filed.