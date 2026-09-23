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SRM University AP PhD Admissions 2026: Applications open for Quantum Computing programme; check eligibility and dates

SRM University-AP has invited applications for its full-time PhD in Quantum Computing for 2026-27, and you can check the eligibility, research areas, fellowship, selection process and important dates
SRM University AP PhD Admissions 2026
SRM University AP PhD Admissions 2026Official poster on SRM University AP PhD Admissions 2026
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SRM University-AP has opened applications for full-time PhD admissions in Quantum Computing for the academic year 2026-27 through its Quantum Technology Institute (QuTI). The programme is aimed at students interested in research in quantum technologies and related emerging areas.

According to the admission notification, the last date to submit the online application is October 20, 2026, while the online examination is scheduled for October 31, 2026. The university's PhD admissions page also lists October 20 as the application deadline and October 31 as the examination date.

SRM University-AP PhD Quantum Computing: Who can apply?

The programme is open to candidates with a Master's degree in subjects including:

  • MSc Physics

  • MSc Mathematics

  • MSc Computer Science

  • Relevant or equivalent disciplines

  • MTech in Computer Science and Engineering

  • MTech in Nanotechnology

  • MTech in Materials Engineering

  • MTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering

  • Relevant equivalent subjects

Final-year Master's students are also eligible to apply.

The notification also allows candidates with a four-year Bachelor's degree and at least 80% aggregate marks or equivalent grade to apply.

Key research areas

The PhD programme will focus on several areas of quantum technology, including:

  • Quantum optics and communications

  • Quantum machine learning and cryptography

  • Quantum electronics

  • Quantum materials and simulations

  • Device fabrication and many-body physics

SRM University-AP lists Quantum Technology Institute (QuTI) among its current PhD research programmes.

How will candidates be selected?

The first stage of selection will be based on an online examination. Candidates shortlisted through the examination will be called for an interview at the SRM University-AP campus, with travel allowance to be provided, according to the admission notification.

Candidates holding a valid GATE score from the last two years and those who have qualified national-level examinations such as NBHM, UGC/CSIR NET, ICMR and ICAR, among others listed in the notification, are exempted from the written test and will have a direct interaction with the department's research committee.

Fellowship and research benefits

The notification states that selected candidates will receive a fellowship of ₹36,000 per month, which can go up to ₹60,000 per month.

Other benefits mentioned include:

  • Tuition fee waiver

  • Professional Development Grant for research activities

  • Support for conferences, workshops and seminars

  • Travel-related support

  • Subsidised boarding and lodging/transport facility

  • Support for international journal publications and patent filing

SRM University-AP's broader PhD information also highlights fellowships, research support and access to research facilities for selected scholars.

Application portal: SRM University-AP PhD Application Form 2026

Candidates interested in pursuing doctoral research in quantum computing can submit their applications through the university's online portal before the deadline.

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