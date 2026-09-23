SRM University AP PhD Admissions 2026: Applications open for Quantum Computing programme; check eligibility and dates

SRM University-AP has opened applications for full-time PhD admissions in Quantum Computing for the academic year 2026-27 through its Quantum Technology Institute (QuTI). The programme is aimed at students interested in research in quantum technologies and related emerging areas.

According to the admission notification, the last date to submit the online application is October 20, 2026, while the online examination is scheduled for October 31, 2026. The university's PhD admissions page also lists October 20 as the application deadline and October 31 as the examination date.