SRM University AP PhD Admissions 2026: Applications open for Quantum Computing programme; check eligibility and dates

SRM University-AP has opened applications for full-time PhD admissions in Quantum Computing for the academic year 2026-27 through its Quantum Technology Institute (QuTI). The programme is aimed at students interested in research in quantum technologies and related emerging areas.
According to the admission notification, the last date to submit the online application is October 20, 2026, while the online examination is scheduled for October 31, 2026. The university's PhD admissions page also lists October 20 as the application deadline and October 31 as the examination date.
The programme is open to candidates with a Master's degree in subjects including:
MSc Physics
MSc Mathematics
MSc Computer Science
Relevant or equivalent disciplines
MTech in Computer Science and Engineering
MTech in Nanotechnology
MTech in Materials Engineering
MTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering
Relevant equivalent subjects
Final-year Master's students are also eligible to apply.
The notification also allows candidates with a four-year Bachelor's degree and at least 80% aggregate marks or equivalent grade to apply.
The PhD programme will focus on several areas of quantum technology, including:
Quantum optics and communications
Quantum machine learning and cryptography
Quantum electronics
Quantum materials and simulations
Device fabrication and many-body physics
SRM University-AP lists Quantum Technology Institute (QuTI) among its current PhD research programmes.
The first stage of selection will be based on an online examination. Candidates shortlisted through the examination will be called for an interview at the SRM University-AP campus, with travel allowance to be provided, according to the admission notification.
Candidates holding a valid GATE score from the last two years and those who have qualified national-level examinations such as NBHM, UGC/CSIR NET, ICMR and ICAR, among others listed in the notification, are exempted from the written test and will have a direct interaction with the department's research committee.
The notification states that selected candidates will receive a fellowship of ₹36,000 per month, which can go up to ₹60,000 per month.
Other benefits mentioned include:
Tuition fee waiver
Professional Development Grant for research activities
Support for conferences, workshops and seminars
Travel-related support
Subsidised boarding and lodging/transport facility
Support for international journal publications and patent filing
SRM University-AP's broader PhD information also highlights fellowships, research support and access to research facilities for selected scholars.
Application portal: SRM University-AP PhD Application Form 2026
Candidates interested in pursuing doctoral research in quantum computing can submit their applications through the university's online portal before the deadline.