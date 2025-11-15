SRM University-AP launches BRAIN Lab to lead AI-driven health innovations

SRM University-AP has introduced the Biomedical Research & Artificial Intelligence Network (BRAIN) Lab, an advanced centre dedicated to fast-tracking breakthroughs in public health, biomedical engineering, and AI-powered diagnostics.

Boost to university’s tech-healthcare research ecosystem

The new lab represents a significant enhancement of the university’s research infrastructure and underscores its dedication to developing technology-enabled healthcare advancements.

The lab was officially opened by Prof Manoj Murhekar, Director, ICMR–National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai, alongside Dr P Ganeshkumar, Scientist E, ICMR-NIE, Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar, and leading academic figures.

Three specialised research units

Built to enable in-depth studies in biomedical data analytics, disease modelling, and public health informatics, the BRAIN Lab features three dedicated units: Biomechanics, Biosignals, and Computational Facility.

These units are equipped with high-end instruments, including a gait analysis workstation, 16-channel EEG, ECG, EMG, and PCG systems, thermal cameras, and an electrospinning unit for sophisticated biomedical uses.

The lab is currently involved in funded initiatives and clinical partnerships addressing Parkinson’s disease, oral cancer diagnostics, and other vital health issues, collaborating with institutions such as RMIT University, IGCAR-Kalpakkam, and AIIMS Mangalagiri.