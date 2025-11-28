SRM University AP expands health centre to support students, staff, and faculty

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP has modernised and expanded its Medical Centre, enhancing its capacity to provide 24/7 healthcare for students, faculty, and staff. The facility now features eight beds, up from two, and is equipped with semi-advanced diagnostic and treatment equipment.

The Medical Centre operates with five full-time doctors, including a paediatrician, supported by seven nursing and emergency care staff.

Diagnostic services are strengthened through partnerships with Apollo Diagnostics, Durga Labs, and Ramesh Labs, while students requiring advanced investigations are referred to Manipal Hospital or NRI Hospital with transport support.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar said the expansion reflects the University’s commitment to accessible, immediate, and compassionate healthcare. Student Affairs Director Retired Major General Gurdeep Singh Narang highlighted that all students are covered under health insurance for cashless treatment at partner hospitals.

The University also conducts wellness camps and specialist consultations on eye care, dental health, dermatology, gynaecology, cancer awareness, lifestyle disorders, and children’s health, including outreach to nearby schools.