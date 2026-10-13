SRM Institute signs academic partnership with South Korea’s Jeonbuk National University

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jeonbuk National University (JBNU) in South Korea to facilitate academic exchange and collaborative research between the two institutions.
The agreement provides for the exchange of students, faculty members and staff, joint research projects and publications, participation in seminars and academic meetings, sharing of academic materials, and short-term academic programmes. Other programmes offered by either institution may also be included under the agreement, subject to mutual consent.
The MoU was signed by S Ponnusamy, registrar of SRMIST, and Oh Byung-Taek, dean of the College of Environmental and Bioresource Sciences at Jeonbuk National University. Jum Suk Jang, dean of Environmental Biotechnology, and Kamalakannan Seralathan, faculty member of the College of Environmental and Bioresource Sciences at JBNU, attended the signing ceremony. R C Satish Kumar, professor at SRMIST’s International Institute of Science and Technology Management (IIISM), was also present.
The partnership is expected to provide opportunities for students and faculty members to participate in academic activities and research across India and South Korea. The areas of potential collaboration include life sciences, environmental research and advanced materials.
Ponnusamy said the agreement would expand SRMIST’s international academic network and create opportunities for students and faculty members to collaborate on research and academic activities across disciplines.
Jeonbuk National University was established in 1947 and is described as one of South Korea’s flagship national universities. It is based in the Honam region and has campuses in Jeonju, Iksan, Gochang and Saemangeum/Gunsan. The university has more than 30,000 students across its undergraduate colleges and graduate schools, according to the announcement.
Its research areas include materials science, bio-convergence, agricultural science, veterinary medicine and semiconductor technologies.
The agreement adds to SRMIST’s international academic collaborations. However, the announcement does not specify the number of students or faculty members expected to participate, the timeline for launching exchange programmes or the funding arrangements for joint research projects.
The implementation of the MoU will determine the scope of activities undertaken by the two institutions and the opportunities made available to their students and researchers.