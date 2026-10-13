SRM Institute signs academic partnership with South Korea’s Jeonbuk National University

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jeonbuk National University (JBNU) in South Korea to facilitate academic exchange and collaborative research between the two institutions.

The agreement provides for the exchange of students, faculty members and staff, joint research projects and publications, participation in seminars and academic meetings, sharing of academic materials, and short-term academic programmes. Other programmes offered by either institution may also be included under the agreement, subject to mutual consent.