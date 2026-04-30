SRM Easwari, ABB Robotics launch India’s first global centre for robotics

SRM Group’s Easwari Engineering College has partnered with ABB Robotics to launch a Global Excellence Center for Robotics on its campus.

The centre is equipped with advanced AI-enabled robotic systems and intelligent automation labs, including 3D pin picking, palletising, spot and arc welding cells, and virtual simulation environments.

It integrates emerging technologies such as generative AI, digital twin systems, IoT, autonomous mobile robots, and smart manufacturing solutions.

Designed as a hub for interdisciplinary research and industry collaboration, the facility aims to provide students with hands-on experience in robotics and automation across engineering disciplines, from mechanical to computer science. It will also support innovation and entrepreneurship through a dedicated startup ecosystem.

The centre was inaugurated by Subrata Karmakar, President of ABB Robotics, along with industry leaders from organisations including Adani Realty, Unilever, TVS Next, and Wheels India, in the presence of SRM Group leadership.

Officials said the initiative is expected to strengthen academia-industry linkages, attract consultancy opportunities, and drive research in areas such as predictive maintenance, supply chain automation, and embedded systems.