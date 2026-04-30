SRM-AP unveils AI-integrated PG courses

VIJAYAWADA: The Easwari School of Liberal Arts (ESLA) at SRM University-AP, Amaravati, has launched its M.Sc. Economics and M.Sc. Psychology programmes have both been rebuilt for the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Designed for a technology-driven world, these postgraduate programmes equip students with advanced analytical, research, and applied skills through a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary learning, hands-on training, and AI integration.

Scholarships and fee concessions of up to 100% are available for eligible candidates, ensuring accessibility for high-achieving students.

Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SRM AP, said, “The future belongs to those who can combine strong domain expertise with AI capabilities. Whether in economics or psychology, understanding the discipline alone is no longer enough.”