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SRM-AP unveils AI-integrated PG courses

Up to 100% fee waivers, along with scholarships, are available for qualified applicants, promoting access for top achievers
SRM University VC Ch Satish Kumar along with the university staff release the flying of newly introduced AI-Integrated M.Sc Economics and M.Sc Psychology courses during the press conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday.
SRM University VC Ch Satish Kumar along with the university staff release the flying of newly introduced AI-Integrated M.Sc Economics and M.Sc Psychology courses during the press conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Photo | Prasant Madugula
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VIJAYAWADA: The Easwari School of Liberal Arts (ESLA) at SRM University-AP, Amaravati, has launched its M.Sc. Economics and M.Sc. Psychology programmes have both been rebuilt for the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Designed for a technology-driven world, these postgraduate programmes equip students with advanced analytical, research, and applied skills through a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary learning, hands-on training, and AI integration.

Scholarships and fee concessions of up to 100% are available for eligible candidates, ensuring accessibility for high-achieving students.

Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SRM AP, said, “The future belongs to those who can combine strong domain expertise with AI capabilities. Whether in economics or psychology, understanding the discipline alone is no longer enough.”

Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Easwari School of Liberal Arts
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