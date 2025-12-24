Sriharikota: Students excited as they witness ISRO's LVM3 M6 launch



Sharing excitement, a student of grade 5, Sudiksha, says, "I am really excited to see this launch of LVM3 M6 BlueBird... Thanks to my school for giving me this opportunity."



ISRO's LVM3 M6 mission will be launched today, carrying the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit, as part of a commercial deal with U.S.-based AST SpaceMobile.



The mission will deploy the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide. The BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft would be the heaviest payload to be launched into Low Earth Orbit in the history of the LVM3 rocket.