Sridhar hard-sells Telangana’s AI growth story to US investors

AI not a barrier but aerodynamics of 21st century

Earlier addressing representatives from global advisory firms such as Digital Governance Advisory and Albright Stonebridge Group, Sridhar Babu said that safety in AI must be viewed not as a barrier to innovation but as the “aerodynamics of the 21st century”, emphasising that strong safeguards are vital for sustainable technological growth.

The minister cautioned that rapid expansion without regulation may appear impressive in quarterly reports but could erode long-term public trust. Quoting investor Warren Buffett, he observed that reputations take decades to build and minutes to destroy, adding that AI is at a similar inflexion point.

Drawing a parallel with aviation, the minister said that early safety measures such as seat belts and radar systems ultimately strengthened the industry rather than slowing it down, and noted that a similar approach must guide AI development.