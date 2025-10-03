Sri Sri Ravi Shankar launches SchoolExl Project

BENGALURU: On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar launched the first-of-its-kind SchoolExl Project, a 10th-gen AI Learning Management System.

Launching an India First Model, backed by Harvard Policy Experts and Open AI Tech Ambassadors, this is an initiative of The Art of Living and Sumeru Edu Tech.

Taking AI-powered learning also to India’s remotest villages and tribal communities, the platform aims to make world-class education accessible to every child, no matter where they live.

Through a close partnership with “Gift a Smile”, The Art of Living’s free school movement, SchoolExl will directly impact over 1,00,000 children across 1,327+ free schools in 22 states, covering 2,032 rural, tribal, and urban communities.