Sri Lanka deepens engagement with India, backs ethical AI frameworks





President Disanayaka also held discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which both sides discussed cooperation in technology, digital innovation, tourism, investment, and the maritime domain.



The President expressed appreciation for France's continued support for Sri Lanka, including through the Paris Club debt restructuring process. France reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's recovery efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.



In his meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, discussions centred on exploring possible areas for cooperation, reflecting on growing South-South engagement. President Lula da Silva invited President Disanayaka to undertake a visit to Brazil.