COAS Upendra Dwivedi visits Sri Lanka’s Army War College

Colombo: COAS General Upendra Dwivedi paid a visit to the Army War College in Sri Lanka, interacted with student officers, while underscoring the importance of innovative thinking and preparedness to operate across the full spectrum of warfare. General Dwivedi also exhorted the student officers to strive for professional excellence and to develop agility and adaptability in the rapidly evolving character of modern conflict.



He also witnessed the foundation laying of the India-Sri Lanka Friendship Sports Complex and the handing over of a military ambulance to the Army War College.



Sharing the details in a post on X, the ADGPI said, "General Upendra Dwivedi COAS, today visited the Army War College (AWC), Sri Lanka and interacted with Major General DKRN Silva, Commandant, AWC. During the visit, the COAS witnessed the foundation laying of the India-Sri Lanka Friendship Sports Complex and the handing over of military ambulance to AWC."