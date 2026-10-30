Amid student agitation, SRFTI moves to address parents’ concerns

Kolkata: The SRFTI will address concerns raised by parents of some students over the prevailing situation on the campus, Registrar Deepak Kumar said on Friday, amid a continuing stand-off between the administration and protesting students.
"The institute received mail yesterday from parents of a few students. The concerns raised therein will be addressed appropriately in due course," Kumar said in a message.
The stand-off continued on Friday, with students staging an indefinite sit-in outside the office of Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera, demanding accountability for two incidents of alleged violence on the campus, adequate security arrangements and action against those responsible.
The students have been staging the sit-in since October 12, while continuing their academic boycott that began on September 28, a day after a confrontation between students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat inside the campus.
The students had subsequently demanded adequate security arrangements and action against those allegedly involved in the incident.
The agitation intensified following another rally by the Bangiya Hindu Jagran Manch on October 4, when stones and bricks were allegedly hurled at students, prompting them to launch the sit-in protest and demand accountability from the administration.
The West Bengal government subsequently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the September 27 incident. The institute also initiated its own fact-finding process.
The protesting students have alleged that their concerns over campus security were not adequately addressed and accused the administration of taking punitive measures against them instead of ensuring accountability for the alleged attacks.
The situation further deteriorated after the administration issued show-cause notices to some students over the alleged assault of a security officer and rusticated six others.
Students have also alleged restrictions on access to campus facilities, including the gymnasium, music room and film-viewing facilities, besides disruption of electricity supply in a classroom used for academic work.
The administration, on the other hand, has maintained that a section of students, allegedly backed by outside forces, was attempting to politicise the agitation and disrupt academic activities.
The latest appeal to parents is seen as an attempt by the institute administration, which had notified suspension of film and videography classes till November 13, to address growing anxiety among families and facilitate the restoration of normal academic functioning on the campus.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.