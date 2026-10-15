SRFTI students write to chairman to resolve crisis over campus violence; sit-in enters 4th day

Kolkata: Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students, whose indefinite sit-in entered the fourth day on Thursday over campus violence, have written to its Chairman Suresh Goel, seeking his immediate intervention in the ongoing crisis and demanding the vice chancellor's resignation.

In a letter dated October 14, the SRFTI Students' Union said its members would continue their "academic halt and indefinite sit-in" until their demands, including Vice Chancellor Santosh Ajmera's resignation, revocation of disciplinary notices and an independent inquiry into campus violence, were addressed.

Classes in the premier film institute have remained suspended since September 28.