SRFTI students flag security obstruction over filmmaker's campus visit

Kolkata: Students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) on Wednesday alleged that security personnel initially obstructed the entry of renowned cinematographer and documentary filmmaker Ranjan Palit into the campus for an academic workshop, which eventually commenced after intervention by students and some faculty members.
According to a statement shared by students, they had to collectively intervene to ensure Palit's entry into the institute campus, where students were protesting over various issues for the past few days.
The workshop, which was delayed due to the obstruction, finally began at around 5 pm, the students said.
Expressing concern over the incident, students said it was unfortunate that they had to struggle to attend a session with an eminent filmmaker.
"Despite the restrictions, our determination to learn remains undeterred," the students said in the statement, sharing photographs from the workshop.
The incident comes amid an ongoing standoff between students and the SRFTI administration.
The institute has witnessed protests since September 27 following allegations of attacks on students during a programme by the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayt, a rally by the Bangiya Hindu Jagran Manch just outside the main gate on October 4 and subsequent disciplinary action against some of the agitating students.
The administration has stated that its measures were aimed at ensuring campus security and discipline.
Police personnel were also deployed near the entrance of the hostel, while additional forces continued patrolling the campus, further intensifying students' concerns over the presence of security personnel in residential areas.
The administration, however, has maintained that police were deployed to ensure the safety of students and staff following allegations of intimidation, physical assault and vandalism during protests on September 27 and October 4 and afterwards.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.