SRFTI students allege secret video recording by guard, surveillance by police

Kolkata: Students protesting at the SRFTI campus on Thursday alleged that a security guard secretly made videos of them, including women, on his mobile phone and accused police personnel deployed on the premises of filming them, raising concerns over privacy and surveillance.
In a statement, the protesting students said the alleged incident involving the guard took place around midnight on Wednesday, when a group of students caught him recording videos with his mobile phone concealed in his pocket.
They alleged that the guard initially refused to show his phone when confronted but later handed it over in the presence of a security supervisor.
An examination of the device allegedly revealed videos of students talking on the phone and conversing among themselves, including women, they said.
The students also alleged that police personnel deployed on the campus since Tuesday night to provide security to the vice-chancellor had been photographing and recording the students, including after the institute head left his office in the evening.
Countering the allegations, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) registrar Deepak Kumar said police personnel had been deployed on the campus to ensure the safety and security of students, faculty members and staff residing there.
He cited alleged instances of intimidation, physical abuse and vandalism at the vice-chancellor's office, as well as a march with torches on October 27, which he said had created fear and panic on the campus.
Students continuing to occupy the premises despite orders to vacate were engaging in what he described as illegal occupation, Kumar said.
"Security has been asked to keep video and photo records of movement in public areas to avoid any further damage to the institution, including any harm to anyone, as the institute could not install CCTV due to students' obstruction," he said.
Kumar added that the police deployment would be reviewed periodically and necessary action taken in accordance with the rules.
Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmeera said the institute's faculty members were engaging in dialogue with students and working to restore normalcy on the campus.
The faculty had suggested deferring the institute's representation at external forums in view of the prevailing situation, he said.
SRFTI students and faculty members would not represent the institute at two upcoming film festivals, with their counterparts from the Film and Television Institute (FTI), Itanagar, attending in their place, Ajmeera said.
"The SRFTI faculty has suggested deferring representation of SRFTI at external forums. Looking into the current scenario, it would be an appropriate step. SRFTI would be taking its students and faculty from FTI, Itanagar, to IFFI this year. Further, 40 students and 3 teachers from FTI, Itanagar, would join the Dharamshala International Film Festival, starting October 29," he said.
The protesters said recording students without their consent raised serious concerns over their privacy, dignity and safety. They demanded accountability and an immediate end to what they described as intrusive surveillance and intimidation.
The latest allegations come amid a prolonged standoff between the institute's administration and protesting students, which began following alleged attacks on students by members of organisations linked to the RSS on September 27 and October 4.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.