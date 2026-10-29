SRFTI students allege secret video recording by guard, surveillance by police

"The SRFTI faculty has suggested deferring representation of SRFTI at external forums. Looking into the current scenario, it would be an appropriate step. SRFTI would be taking its students and faculty from FTI, Itanagar, to IFFI this year. Further, 40 students and 3 teachers from FTI, Itanagar, would join the Dharamshala International Film Festival, starting October 29," he said.