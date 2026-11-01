SRFTI students seek answers over continued police presence on campus

Kolkata: SRFTI students' union on Saturday alleged that police personnel continued to occupy the entrance of the institute's administration building and patrol the campus, including areas around hostels, even as the authorities strongly rejected the charges.
Briefing reporters at the Kolkata Press Club, the union expressed concern over the continued deployment and movement of police personnel on campus, alleging that their presence around hostel premises infringed upon students' privacy and restricted their freedom of movement and interaction.
Rejecting the allegations, SRFTI registrar Deepak Kumar said the institute had taken several steps to address students' security concerns and termed claims that the administration had failed to act as "absolutely false and fake".
"Despite it being a Saturday, a day off for the officials, police personnel continued to occupy the entrance of the administration building. They were also seen continuously patrolling the campus, particularly around the hostel premises," students' union general secretary Nachiket said.
The agitation began following an alleged attack during an event on September 27 and a subsequent incident on October 4. It has also involved a sit-in by students and disruptions to normal campus activities.
The administration, however, has maintained that police personnel were deployed to ensure the safety and security of students, faculty members and staff.
It cited incidents of intimidation, physical abuse, vandalism at the vice-chancellor's office and a march on the campus on October 27.
Kumar said permission for the event held on September 27 had been granted before Ajmera assumed charge.
"The VC reached the campus after the incident and immediately engaged with students and authorities," he said.
The vice-chancellor had personally accompanied student representatives, along with the Dean of Films, on two occasions to meet senior Kolkata Police officials, first at their office and subsequently at the institute, to raise their security concerns, the registrar said.
Students had also interacted directly with Cyber Cell officials, who heard their grievances and explained the procedures for addressing cyber-related issues, he added.
Kumar claimed that local police had advised students to exercise restraint and avoid activities that could trigger tensions.
"However, between September 27 and October 4, student groups organised solidarity marches and gatherings inside and outside the campus without institutional authorisation, featuring political speakers and slogans despite appeals for restraint," he said.
Following subsequent incidents, the institute maintained regular coordination with police authorities, strengthened security arrangements inside and outside the campus and ensured medical assistance to injured students, the registrar said.
The institute also approached professional organisations to provide psychological support to students experiencing emotional distress, he added.
He said SRFTI lodged FIRs with the local police in connection with the incidents of September 27 and October 4, and police were taking action in accordance with the law, he added.
"The institute administration has also initiated disciplinary proceedings over alleged defacement of premises, provocative writings and unauthorised occupation of institute spaces and structures," he said.
"Separately, six students have been rusticated on the recommendations of the Dean's Council for specific acts of misconduct, including threats, abusive behaviour and intimidation of officials. One student had physically assaulted the Vice-Chancellor," the Registrar said.
The institute has also sought police assistance following repeated incidents of vandalism, threats and intimidation of officials, besides an unauthorised 'mashaal march' held on October 27 within the campus, including residential areas.
Such activities pose serious risks to students, residents, staff and institute property, he said.
The registrar maintained that the institute remained committed to addressing genuine student grievances through dialogue but stressed that this must go hand in hand with mutual responsibility and respect for institutional discipline.
In a similar statement, the VC said faculty members were actively engaging with students to understand their genuine concerns and grievances.
"We remain hopeful that continued dialogue and mutual understanding will help resolve the situation soon and restore normal academic life," he said.
Meanwhile, the alumni association of SRFTI has demanded the complete withdrawal of police personnel from the campus and the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera.
It has also sought the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all rustication orders, disciplinary proceedings and show-cause notices issued to students, along with an assurance that no further punitive action would be taken against them.
The association has called for the formation of an independent inquiry committee by the alumni association to probe the incidents of violence on September 27 and October 4, the circumstances under which an RSS-affiliated organisation was granted permission to hold an event at the institute's Main Theatre, and the role and accountability of the administration.
It has also demanded that a general council meeting be convened to fix responsibility for granting permission to the organisation to hold the event.
Further, the students have sought amendments to the institute's by-laws to restrict the use of SRFTI premises by external organisations to those associated with cinema and filmmaking.
They have also demanded prior consultation with all relevant stakeholders before any such permission is granted.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.