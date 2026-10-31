SRFTI registrar says parents’ concerns will be addressed as student protest continues

The administration of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata has said it will address concerns raised by students’ parents as an indefinite protest over campus violence and security continues.

Registrar Deepak Kumar said the institute had received an email from parents and would respond to their concerns. “The concerns raised therein will be addressed appropriately in due course,” he told.

The response came after 30 parents wrote to Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera, questioning the institute’s decision to rusticate six students, suspend academic activities and direct students to vacate their hostels within 24 hours. The parents also sought clarity on the deployment of police inside the campus.

Students have been staging an indefinite sit-in outside the vice-chancellor’s office since October 12. They began boycotting classes on September 28, following a confrontation between students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat on September 27. They are demanding accountability for the incident, stronger security arrangements and action against those responsible.