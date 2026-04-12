Spring into a healthier you

As the seasons shift and spring breathes new life into nature, we instinctively feel the urge to cleanse, declutter, and refresh our homes. Yet, the most intimate home we inhabit—our body, skin, and hair—often gets overlooked. Just as cupboards gather dust, our systems accumulate toxins, dead cells, and fatigue due to changing weather, diet, and lifestyle. Spring is the perfect time to reset, restore balance, and invite radiance from within.

Winter often leaves behind sluggish digestion and low energy. Gentle detoxification helps rekindle vitality. Here’s how:

Morning detox elixir

Warm water + ½ lemon juice + 1 tsp raw honey + a pinch of cinnamon. This stimulates digestion, supports liver function, and awakens metabolism.

Coriander-cumin water

Boil 1 tsp coriander seeds and 1 tsp cumin seeds in 2 cups of water. Reduce to 1 cup, strain, and sip warm. It is excellent for reducing bloating, flushing toxins, and improving gut health.

Green reset smoothie

Blend spinach, cucumber, mint leaves, a small piece of ginger, and coconut water. Rich in chlorophyll, this alkalises the body and naturally boosts energy.

As temperatures rise, the skin begins to produce more oil while still carrying winter dullness. Exfoliation and hydration are key.

Ubtan renewal scrub

Mix 2 tbsp gram flour, 1 tbsp sandalwood powder, a pinch of turmeric, and rose water to form a paste. Gently massage and rinse. It removes dead cells, brightens the complexion, and refines texture.

Honey and aloe vera glow mask

Combine 1 tbsp fresh aloe vera gel with 1 tsp raw honey. Apply for 15 minutes. This soothes, hydrates, and restores suppleness after seasonal dryness.

Rose and cucumber toner

Blend cucumber juice with rose water and store chilled. Spritz throughout the day to tighten pores, calm inflammation, and refresh tired skin. Spring cleaning the hair: Hair often becomes dry, lifeless, or weighed down by product buildup after winter. A gentle detox and nourishment ritual can revive it.

Clarifying herbal rinse: Boil neem leaves and a few tulsi leaves in water, cool, and use as a final rinse. This purifies the scalp, reduces dandruff, and promotes a healthy environment for hair growth.

Scalp detox mask: Mix 2 tbsp multani mitti (Fuller’s earth) with yogurt and a few drops of lemon juice. Apply to the scalp for 20 minutes before washing. It absorbs excess oil and removes buildup.

Nourishing oil infusion: Warm coconut oil with a few curry leaves and a pinch of fenugreek seeds. Massage into the scalp and leave overnight. This strengthens roots, reduces hair fall, and restores shine.

A holistic renewal

True beauty is not achieved through quick fixes but through mindful rituals that honour the body’s natural rhythms. Spring cleaning your body, skin, and hair is not about harsh detoxes or drastic changes—it is about gentle, consistent nourishment and release.

As you open your windows to let fresh air in, remember to do the same within. Cleanse, nourish, and renew—so you don’t just look refreshed this season, you feel it in every cell.

This story has been written by Suparna Trikha.