Spotting school bullying: The fine line between childhood conflict and bullying

Two features are central to bullying: an imbalance of power and repetition. The form varies; it can be physical, verbal, relational or digital. Online, it gains permanence, reach and anonymity, through impersonation, manipulated images, coordinated harassment and the circulation of private information, that can turn an incident into a persistent, public humiliation.

“Bullying is a repeated behaviour rather than a one off incident, where an aggressor is looking for a particular reaction from the victim each time. A victim will go through the motions emotionally, trying to understand how to manage the situation without drawing more attention to themselves. Teenagers may avoid reporting the issue as they may fear retaliation or being seen as someone who is a ‘snitch’,” says Manisha Ninan, High School Counselor, Canadian International School, Bangalore.

Bullying is also rarely a private matter between two children; it is a group process involving the child who is targeted, the child who bullies, and the bystanders, who may cheer the bully on, watch in silence, or side with the target. The child who bullies draws power from physical strength, popularity or access to embarrassing information, while cliques and their hierarchies can reinforce these dynamics. Silence further reinforces the arrangement.

“Students often stay silent because they cannot clearly distinguish between harmless peer play and malicious intent. They may feel powerless, unheard or blamed, and fear that speaking up will only draw further attention to their vulnerability. Some worry about retaliation or losing friendships, while others believe adults will dismiss their experiences as ‘just a joke’ or accuse them of being overly sensitive,” says Christilda J, PGT Psychology and Counsellor, Hindustan International School.

The effects of bullying can be psychological, physical and academic. Children who are bullied report anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, shame and loneliness; in more severe cases, body-image problems, eating disorders, trauma symptoms, self-harm and thoughts of suicide. “Prolonged victimisation can keep a child in a state of heightened stress, with the body responding as though it is under constant threat. Children may report recurring headaches or nausea, become unusually tense or anxious around school routines, struggle to concentrate, or show a sudden decline in self-esteem and academic performance. Some may withdraw from peer interactions, change their usual routes around school or conceal their distress altogether,” added Christilda.

The reluctance to report bullying can allow it to go unchecked. A child whose complaint has been brushed aside, or who has watched an adult side with the person doing the bullying, may not try again. The opposite mistake is to reach a conclusion before establishing the facts, dismissing an incident as a fight may obscure a pattern, while labelling it bullying without investigation can unfairly punish a child and undermine trust. “The first response should always be calm, supportive, and reassuring. The student must know they have done the right thing by speaking up. Teachers and counsellors should listen carefully, gather facts without judgment, document the concern, and assess the student's immediate safety. Throughout the process, confidentiality, empathy, and the student's well-being must remain the priority, says Principal Louis.

While India has no standalone statute specifically governing school bullying, existing guidelines and legal provisions place responsibilities on educational institutions. CBSE’s 2015 circular calls for anti-bullying committees, reporting mechanisms, counselling and proportionate disciplinary action. Students and parents can also seek redress through the NCPCR’s e-Baalnidan portal for child-rights violations, or approach the state child rights commission. Complaints involving sexual harassment or abuse of children can be reported through the POCSO e-Box; cyberbullying, online stalking and threats can be reported through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

But punishment and reprimanding alone does not work when it comes to bullying. Zero-tolerance policies, such as automatic suspension, can shame and exclude without addressing the causes of aggression. Effective discipline pairs proportionate consequences with restorative practices that help the child responsible understand the impact of their actions, take responsibility and repair the harm. “Students who tend to engage in bullying behaviours need awareness education to understand that their behaviours are wrong and to manage how they feel rather than target someone whom they can overpower,” adds Manisha.

When a child is being bullied, the school suffers too; concentration slips, interest in work fades, grades fall, absences mount, and some children begin avoiding school altogether or leave it - an unsafe classroom costs the education of every child in it, and the consequences can follow a child into adult life. “Kids will be kids.” “Just ignore it.” “We’ll keep an eye out.” Each is a response, but none is a healthy one. Bullying is not a rite of passage, and learning to endure it should never be part of a child's education.