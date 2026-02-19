Spotlight on GCC innovation, AI & deep tech at BioAsia 2026

HYDERABAD: The concluding day of BioAsia 2026 on Wednesday featured panel discussions on innovation in Global Capability Centres, India’s global innovation footprint, deep tech and advanced biotech.

In a session titled ‘Building innovation-first GCCs: R&D and digital transformation’, speakers said GCCs were evolving from cost-arbitrage hubs into strategic drivers of global innovation. They stressed that AI was now an embedded capability across R&D, manufacturing, commercial operations and patient engagement.