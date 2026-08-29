CM Vijay tells youngsters to make sports and exercise part of daily routine

Chennai: The younger generation should make sports and physical exercise an integral part of their daily lives, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said on Saturday.
In his National Sports Day message, Vijay said sports is not merely about winning medals; it also serves as an excellent platform for cultivating discipline, perseverance, self-confidence, leadership qualities, and team spirit.
Physical fitness is essential for a healthy, joyful, and fulfilling life.
"The younger generation must embrace sports and physical exercise as an integral part of their daily lives," he said in a post on 'X.'
On the occsasion, he extended his best wishes to all sportspersons.
He said: "On this day, I wish that sportspersons from Tamil Nadu showcase their talents brilliantly in international and national-level competitions, accumulate victories, and make India's tricolor fly even higher. Let us grow in sports, Let us shine in victory."
He recalled that the national Sports Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of the legendary captain of the Indian hockey team, Major Dhyan Chand.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.