Sports on Monitors: Competing Through Screens 

E-sports has grown from a recreational activity into a global competitive industry, with many schools and colleges beginning to recognise its educational potential. When introduced in a structured and supervised manner, e-sports can become a valuable extracurricular activity that helps students develop skills extending beyond gaming.

"Team-based e-sports encourage collaboration, communication, leadership and strategic thinking. Players must analyse situations quickly, adapt to changing scenarios and make decisions under pressure. Team captains learn to coordinate roles, resolve conflicts and motivate teammates, while participants also improve their digital literacy by using technology and online platforms effectively," explains Joe Cyril, Health and Physical Education Teacher at Sh. Goidhoo School, Maldives.