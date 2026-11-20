Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has asked 13 sports universities across India to develop specialised areas of expertise and work together on research, coaching and training, as the Centre seeks to build a coordinated national sports education ecosystem.

Chairing a meeting with representatives of the universities in New Delhi, Dr Mandaviya called on institutions to specialise in particular sports and disciplines while sharing their resources and knowledge.

"Every university needs to develop its own specific expertise, whether in a particular sport, coaching, sports science, or research. This will benefit the entire nation," Dr Mandaviya said.

He also called for universities to establish stronger academic and professional capabilities in emerging fields such as sports science, sports law and sports tourism. The institutions, he said, should prepare professionals for sports management and administration alongside athletes and coaches.

"Our vision is to make Sports Universities the hub of the entire sports ecosystem, where athletes, coaches, training, research, competitions, and world-class infrastructure are all developed together," the minister said.

The proposed collaboration will include exchanges of coaches, academic knowledge and resources among universities. Dr Mandaviya said the institutions should move away from working independently and pool their expertise to strengthen sports education and research.

"Every coach exchange, knowledge exchange, and resource sharing among universities will be promoted," he said.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, and vice-chancellors and representatives of the 13 universities.

India's sports education system includes specialised institutions such as the National Sports University in Imphal, the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior, the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education in Thiruvananthapuram and the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

Established under the National Sports University Act, 2018, the Imphal-based university offers programmes in sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching. Its courses include undergraduate degrees in physical education and sports coaching, postgraduate programmes in sports psychology and applied sports nutrition, and doctoral research.

The Centre also supports sports science departments at selected universities and institutions under its National Centre for Sports Sciences and Research initiative. These programmes cover sports biochemistry, biomechanics, performance analysis, nutrition, physiology, psychology and sports physiotherapy.

Annamalai University in Tamil Nadu is among the institutions selected to conduct postgraduate and doctoral programmes in sports science under the initiative.

Sports is a State subject, with state governments primarily responsible for its development and related education. The Union Ministry supplements these efforts through institutions and schemes supporting sports training, research and infrastructure.

Dr Mandaviya said the broader objective was to position Indian sports universities among leading global institutions through specialised academic programmes, stronger research and collaboration.