Sports Min Mandaviya virtually inaugurates foundation stone laying of high performance centre at SAI Bengaluru

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the foundation stone laying ceremony for a state-of-the-art High Performance Centre (HPC) at the Sports Authority of India’s Netaji Subhas Southern Centre (NSSC), Bengaluru.

The virtual ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, SAI, and HAL, alongside eminent sportspersons, coaches, and sports science experts.

The proposed High Performance Centre, with a total project cost of Rs 75 crore, will be developed with Rs 60 crore in CSR support from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It will significantly strengthen India’s elite athlete preparation ecosystem by providing integrated, world-class sports science and support facilities under one roof, as per the ministry release.