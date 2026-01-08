Sports Governance Conclave organised to align federations with Viksit Bharat vision

Ahmedabad: A Sports Governance Conclave is being organised here at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex to align India’s sporting ecosystem with the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat, where sports are increasingly recognised as a strategic driver of youth development, social cohesion and global standing. The conclave comes at a time when India’s sports policy framework is undergoing a significant shift towards long-term planning, professional governance and athlete-centric reform.

Held under the evolving Khelo Bharat Niti, the conclave aims to bring all National Sports Federations (NSFs) onto a common policy and planning platform. Rather than focusing on isolated events or short-term outcomes, the meeting is intended to align federations with India’s long-term sporting goals, including sustained excellence, global competitiveness and institutional credibility.